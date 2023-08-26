DH Conley product Maeve English named captain for ECU Soccer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley product Maeve English and the Pirates get the clean sheet. The ECU goalie earning the role of captain this year. It means a lot for the local stand out to lead the Pirates.

“I grew up watching like in the same position as our ball girls were. Like I came from the local club PGSA,” says ECU goalie Maeve English, “Just kind of a full circle moment for me. I feel super blessed and it is a huge priviledge to be able to lead this team.”

“She bleeds purple and gold,” says ECU Head Coach Gary Higgins, “But not only that, she is a quality player, and person. We are proud of her and we are going to push her to be the best she can be.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.