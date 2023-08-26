Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in...
Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Chicago. Police are investigating a shooting at the White Sox's baseball game at the stadium Friday night. Police said the investigation is ongoing.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two women were injured Friday night in a shooting during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gun-shot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.

Chicago police say its information is still preliminary because detectives are investigating.

Major League Baseball did not provide any details, but said it was in contact with the White Sox and Chicago police.

The announced crowd for the game — a 12-4 loss for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland — was 21,906. A postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was canceled because of “technical issues,” according to the team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines adding daily flight at PGV
Gulf disturbance to impact Florida and possibly other Southeastern US states.
Tropical Update: Franklin May Be Followed Closely by Another Tropical System
Pasqoutank County Sheriff's Office
Pasquotank County teen charged in friend’s death; grandparents wanted
Highway Patrol releases findings of deadly Warsaw police chase investigation
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

The cleanup efforts come after an EF-1 tornado devastated parts of the area on Thursday.
High school football team cleans up community destroyed by tornado
The cleanup efforts come after an EF-1 tornado devastated parts of the area on Thursday.
Football teams cleans up community destroyed by tornado
The hope is that many on the list are fine and simply haven’t checked with emergency personnel.
Scores reported safe after Maui releases names of unaccounted for, but hundreds still missing
The hope is that many on the list are fine and simply haven’t checked with emergency personnel.
Maui releases names of hundreds missing from wildfires