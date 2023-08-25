Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid for Football and the Watermelon Festival

Heat Index Reaches 100-105°F Friday and Saturday
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, August 24th
By Zach Holder
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat is back! We won’t wake up in the 60s Friday morning and we wont’ stay near 90 by the afternoon. Highs reach the mid-90s by the afternoon with a heat index up to around 105 inland and 100 at the coast. Same thing on Saturday. High school football will be a little hotter this week. Temperatures may be falling but it’ll still feel like 90-100°F for the entire game. Rain chances don’t look great but can’t rule out a shower impacting a game or two. Best chance for rain comes in late Friday into Saturday morning. Watermelon Fest looks hot but can’t rule out a shower too. Rain chances get better Sunday-Tuesday.

Franklin will still pass several hundred miles east of the Outer Banks. Only impacts will be along the coast and at the beaches. Even though we won’t see the storm surge, winds, or heavy rain of Franklin, we’ll still have impacts. Large waves will cause high rip currents and beach erosion. It’s also a King’s Tide so higher-than-normal water levels could cause coastal flooding in spots. We’ll know how severe these impacts could be as we get closer but we expect conditions to worsen Monday, be the worst Tuesday, and improve Wednesday. Stay safe!

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

