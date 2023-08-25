Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Fades as Rain Chances Rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll trade heat for better rain chances over the weekend. A few showers look possible after high school football tonight and through Saturday afternoon and evening. We’re not expecting big disruptions from these rain chances. That may change on Sunday as rain chances really rise. Scattered storms could rain plans out through the afternoon and evening. These rain chances linger into early next week but aren’t associated with Franklin. Franklin impacts are strictly related to ocean and beach conditions. Higher rip current risk and beach erosion/coastal flooding at high tides are the main concerns late Monday through early Wednesday.

Right behind Franklin may be another tropical system. It’s the one chilling in the southern Gulf of Mexico that will eventually head north toward Florida. As it heads north, it’ll be picked up by upper-level winds moving it northeast/east. Right now, Florida is the only state under threat. If North Carolina sees impacts from this system, it would be late Wednesday into Thursday. Stick with the forecast for changes and updates.

