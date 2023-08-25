Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Fades as Rain Chances Rise

The heat index will exceed 100° at times through Saturday before rain becomes more common Sunday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll trade heat for better rain chances over the weekend. A few showers look possible after high school football tonight and through Saturday afternoon and evening. We’re not expecting big disruptions from these rain chances. That may change on Sunday as rain chances really rise. Scattered storms could rain plans out through the afternoon and evening. These rain chances linger into early next week but aren’t associated with Franklin. Franklin impacts are strictly related to ocean and beach conditions. Higher rip current risk and beach erosion/coastal flooding at high tides are the main concerns late Monday through early Wednesday.

Right behind Franklin may be another tropical system. It’s the one chilling in the southern Gulf of Mexico that will eventually head north toward Florida. As it heads north, it’ll be picked up by upper-level winds moving it northeast/east. Right now, Florida is the only state under threat. If North Carolina sees impacts from this system, it would be late Wednesday into Thursday. Stick with the forecast for changes and updates.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PFAS level in drinking water in North Carolina does not meet proposed levels from EPA
PFAS level contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
North Carolina schools figure out ways to approach new laws with LGBTQ+ students' rights
Schools have to follow new laws with student pronouns
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Montrell Pitt and Iesha Lloyd
Police say Rocky Mount bank robber made getaway in vehicle with 5 kids inside

Latest News

PGV announces additional flight connections
PGV announces additional flight connections
Trent Park Elementary used its state allotted funding to purchase supplies for each individual...
Craven County elementary school provides all students supplies they’ll need
Celeste 4pm VOSOT
Celeste 4pm VOSOT
Pasqoutank County Sheriff's Office
Pasquotank County teen charged in friend’s death; grandparents wanted