Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Tobie & Garfield

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week, WITN features two Saving Graces 4 Felines kittens.

Garfield and Tobie are two very sweet, affectionate kittens found together living on whatever food they could scavenge as babies.

Now Saving Graces says they are in a foster home getting lots of food and attention, but are ready for their forever home.

Saving Graces 4 Felines says the youngsters are very close, so they would like to see them adopted together, but that’s not a requirement.

If you would like to adopt Garfield and/or Tobie, contact Saving Graces.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas, as well as micro-chipped.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.