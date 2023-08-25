Republican lawmakers react to Governor Cooper’s election bill veto, GOP override anticipated

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolinians could be forced to mail in their ballots sooner if Republican lawmakers can successfully override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 747.

“You’ll hear a lot of pushback that this is trying to suppress voters,” said Republican State Representative, Tim Reeder. “I don’t believe that’s true, I think voters are smart people once they know the rules.”

The election bill would no longer allow people to mail in ballots under the current three-day grace period after election day. Reeder believes the bill is needed.

“Voting is one of the most important civic deputies that we all have,” Reeder said. “We need to make sure the system is fair.”

After his veto Thursday, Cooper described Republican lawmakers’ quest for the bill as “a backdoor maneuver for more power when deciding contested elections.”

Reeder says the current grace period has to go because it impacted his own State House race with incumbent Representative Brian Farkas last November.

“We had to wait for ballots that came three days after election day,” Reeder said. “I think that becomes problematic and it raises in some people’s mind, the integrity and validity of the election.”

While many prepare for another GOP and Cooper clash, Reeder believes voters have to understand that deadlines are important.

“There are ample opportunities for people to cast their ballot,” Reeder said. “This bill doesn’t remove those.”

The bill would require a 10-county pilot test of signature verification software for absentee mail-in ballots.

More partisan poll observers would also be allowed at voting locations under the bill.

