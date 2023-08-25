Advertise With Us
Popular gas station offering discount through the month of August

sheetz offering discount through august
sheetz offering discount through august(WITN)
By Celeste Ford
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sheetz is offering drivers in the east a little savings at the pump until September.

The convenience store chain reduced the price of unleaded 88 fuel grade to $2.99 a gallon in Greenville and its other locations Thursday.

This latest version has been approved by the US Environmental Protection Agency or EPA for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Catherine Maryott says although it’s only a small discount, every penny counts.

“It’s better, but it’s still not great, I wish it were back you know unleaded 88, I wish it were 87 back down to two something you know closer to two dollars, but I’ll take what I can get honestly,” says Maryott.

Officials say unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

By comparison, regular gas is running for $3.54 cents on average in North Carolina.

