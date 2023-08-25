Pasquotank County teen charged in friend’s death; grandparents wanted

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with killing his friend, while deputies are searching for his grandparents who are also facing charges.

Pasquotank County deputies say the 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for felony involuntary manslaughter and seven counts of possession of a firearm by a minor.

The shooting happened back on August 9th on Firetower Road, outside of Elizabeth City. They found a 15-year-old boy, who later died, had been shot.

Deputies say they learned the two friends were handling the gun when it went off.

On Friday, deputies announced they had warrants out for the 14-year-old’s grandparents. Rebecca & Johnny Scialabba, both 58 years old, are wanted for obstruction of justice and storage of firearms to protect minors.

Deputies say the Scialabbas have told them they plan to surrender later today. Their grandson is being held in a secure juvenile facility on his charges.

