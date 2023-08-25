Advertise With Us
Over 50 Montford Marines to be honored with replica of Congressional Gold Medal today

By WITN Web Team
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Montford Point Marine Association is hosting its annual Montford Point Marine ceremony and annual convention this morning.

The Friday morning ceremony remembers the first African Americans who enlisted in the Marine Corps during World War ll, and who trained at Camp Montford Point in Jacksonville, as well as the modern-day site of Camp Jackson.

Fifty-five Montford Marines will be honored with a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is the keynote speaker.

The event is open to the public and begins at 8 a.m. at the Memorial in Lejeune Memorial Garden on Montford Landing Road in Jacksonville.

