A new NEMSIS EMS Activation Surveillance Dashboard looks at heat-related 911 calls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Whether you’re walking, running, or just enjoying the outdoors, one thing is certain for everyone. It is hot.

“I think it’s almost like 100 degrees, it’s like 97. Well, it feels like it at least but yes, it’s really hot. I just stepped out for lunch and I’m already sweating,” says Greenville resident, Clayton Jethro.

The NCDHHS says that nearly 3,000 hospital visits have been due to heat-related illnesses from May to August this year alone.

Now, the National EMS Information System, or NEMSIS, has launched a new dashboard to keep track of just how many 911 calls are made related to the heat and how specific areas are impacted.

“I think that’d be a great resource because especially in the end of summer here, it feels like it’s even hotter than before, so that could be really helpful in helping save people,” Jethro told WITN.

Onslow County Emergency Services Director, Norman Bryson, says they’ve seen 65 people deal with heat-related illnesses from June to today.

That’s why he says having access to this dashboard, which can even break down the data by county, can only assist EMS in a positive way. “We’re always looking at statistics to see how we can respond better and what we’re having to respond to. Onslow County is one of those communities that is vastly growing. We have a growing community here and even looking at statistics from this year to last year in heat emergencies, we’ve seen a significant rise. What we also try to do is put out information to the public about what to do in these types of events.”

Though the NEMSIS dashboard is a great resource to have, Bryson says it’s still best for everyone to be mindful of the heat and take the proper steps to stay both healthy and hydrated.

“We would actually like to reduce the number of EMS calls and not grow them. If people are watching the temperatures outside, making sure you’re hydrating, and taking breaks often, it helps us reduce the overall call volume,” he told WITN.

The CDC also says that heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths in the US, so if you’re out in the heat this weekend whether at the Watermelon Festival in Winterville or just enjoying a nice walk, it’s important to take the necessary precautions.

NEMSIS Dashboard was also just released a few days ago so many emergency service departments in our area are just now hearing about the new resource.

