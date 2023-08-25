New Bern man arrested for probation violations

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man on probation for his drug conviction is back in jail after deputies say he violated his probation.

Craven County deputies and New Bern police arrested Antonio Thomas on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old man was wanted by the state Probation and Parole Division for not following the conditions of his release.

Thomas was put on probation last year for 2-1/2 years for multiple drug convictions from Craven County.

The man is being held without bond until a hearing before a Superior Court judge.

