Kinston man charged with sweepstakes safecrackings

Michael Thompson was arrested by Kinston police on Wednesday during a routine traffic stop.(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man has been charged with a series of sweepstakes safecrackings in Lenoir County.

Michael Thompson was arrested by Kinston police on Wednesday during a routine traffic stop. Two weeks ago, Lenoir County deputies got warrants against the man for the break-ins at several sweepstakes businesses that date back to March.

The 33-year-old Thompson was charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of felony safecracking, five counts of felony conspiracy, and felony larceny.

