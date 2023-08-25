Kinston man charged with sweepstakes safecrackings

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man has been charged with a series of sweepstakes safecrackings in Lenoir County.

Michael Thompson was arrested by Kinston police on Wednesday during a routine traffic stop. Two weeks ago, Lenoir County deputies got warrants against the man for the break-ins at several sweepstakes businesses that date back to March.

The 33-year-old Thompson was charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of felony safecracking, five counts of felony conspiracy, and felony larceny.

