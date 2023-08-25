Kill Devil Hills officers save autistic boy from pond

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Two police officers on the Outer Banks are credited today for saving the life of a six-year-old autistic boy.

Kill Devil Hills police say around 9:20 a.m. they were called to the Bermuda Bay neighborhood for a missing child.

The boy, who is non-verbal and severely autistic, managed to slip away from his family while they were packing to leave, according to police.

Police immediately began a coordinated search in the neighborhood that has winding streets and cul-de-sacs.

About 15 minutes later, Officer Joey Delmonte and Officer Austin Gray spotted the boy floating in a pond near Paget Road. The two immediately jumped in as the child began to sink.

Bermuda Bay pond (Google Earth)

Once out of the water, police said the boy was struggling to breathe as he had ingested a considerable amount of water. The Kill Devil Hill Fire Department and Dare County EMS gave additional medical treatment and the boy was taken to Outer Banks Hospital for evaluation.

Police say Delmonte has been with the department since 2019 and before that was an officer in Portsmouth, Virginia, while Gray has been with them for five years.

