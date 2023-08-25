Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Kill Devil Hills officers save autistic boy from pond

Officer Joey Delmonte & Officer Austin Gray
Officer Joey Delmonte & Officer Austin Gray(Kill Devil Hills police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Two police officers on the Outer Banks are credited today for saving the life of a six-year-old autistic boy.

Kill Devil Hills police say around 9:20 a.m. they were called to the Bermuda Bay neighborhood for a missing child.

The boy, who is non-verbal and severely autistic, managed to slip away from his family while they were packing to leave, according to police.

Police immediately began a coordinated search in the neighborhood that has winding streets and cul-de-sacs.

About 15 minutes later, Officer Joey Delmonte and Officer Austin Gray spotted the boy floating in a pond near Paget Road. The two immediately jumped in as the child began to sink.

Bermuda Bay pond
Bermuda Bay pond(Google Earth)

Once out of the water, police said the boy was struggling to breathe as he had ingested a considerable amount of water. The Kill Devil Hill Fire Department and Dare County EMS gave additional medical treatment and the boy was taken to Outer Banks Hospital for evaluation.

Police say Delmonte has been with the department since 2019 and before that was an officer in Portsmouth, Virginia, while Gray has been with them for five years.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PFAS level in drinking water in North Carolina does not meet proposed levels from EPA
PFAS level contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
North Carolina schools figure out ways to approach new laws with LGBTQ+ students' rights
Schools have to follow new laws with student pronouns
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Montrell Pitt and Iesha Lloyd
Police say Rocky Mount bank robber made getaway in vehicle with 5 kids inside

Latest News

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Tropical Update: Franklin’s path set to split Hatteras and Bermuda
The projected wave heights along the Carolina coast from T.S. Franklin. (8-25-23 11am)
First Alert Weather Day: Franklin Expected to Move Northward Towards Bermuda
HBCU Go Sports
HBCU football games to air on WITN 7.2 this season
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Hot summer days slowly turn stormy this weekend