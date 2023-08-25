Katherine Davis’ family starts petition to preserve park

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Katherine Davis Park is a greenery in Downtown Morehead City for people to visit.

Katherine Davis Park located on Arendell St, is one block from the waterfront. People visit the park for peace and quiet. The park was named after Julianne Davis-Christ’s grandmother.

“The park was not only named in her honor,” said Julianne Davis-Christ, the granddaughter of Katherine Davis. “She quite literally is responsible for the town having this green space or having this space at all because it was owned by a railroad company.”

Davis-Christ explained that her grandmother visited the railroad company in Raleigh multiple times. Her goal was to have the company sell the land to the town at a reduced price.

On August 8, the Town of Morehead City had a 3-2 vote to turn a portion of the park into 35 parking spaces. Some people are against the parking, while others are for it.

“I used to own a restaurant called Sammy’s,” said Sammy Boyd, a restaurant owner. “They had a rope up on that little area and I would take that rope down in the afternoon because cars would be jammed up because there was no parking in the parking lot behind it.”

Boyd says a parking lot will help improve the parking situation in Downtown Morehead City. While Jay Davis, who is Katherine Davis’ grandson, read an article and started a petition after hearing the news about the parking lot.

“I starting scratching my head,” said Davis. “I did not think that was accurate, so in a very short period the vote was passed to take a portion of it and then i chose to get a petition started.”

With the downtown area growing, parking is becoming more difficult. Davis however believes he knows a perfect location for parking that does not ruin the beautification of his grandmother’s park.

“Rental Street Partners LLC is one block away from southern salt, redfish, and promise land,” said Davis.

The decision from the town motivates family members of Katherine Davis to fight for all of her hard work to defend the park she wanted and deserved.

“There are some people alive that remember her,” said Davis-Christ. “She was very persuasive. If she was 115, she would march up to that town council or whoever she needed to talk to.”

The next town meeting will take place on September 12 at Town Hall at 5:30 p.m. where Davis will ask the board to reconsider their decision.

