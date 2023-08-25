Advertise With Us
HBCU football games to air on WITN 7.2 this season

HBCU Go Sports(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This college football season, WITN will be airing Historical Black College and University football games on WITN 7.2 MyTV. Many of these rivalries go back decades.

Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:

  • Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.: Hampton vs. Howard
  • Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.: Texas Southern vs. Grambling State
  • Sept. 30 at 3 p.m.: Tuskegee vs. Alabama State
  • Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State
  • Oct. 14 at 3 p.m.: Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman
  • Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.: Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff
  • Oct. 28 at 3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling State
  • Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.: Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View A&M
  • Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.: CIAA Championship Game
  • Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.: Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. Texas Southern

You can stay up to date on the WITN programming schedule here.

HBCU football games on WITN 7.2 are sponsored by ENC HBCU Combine & Showcase and Wayne Hardee Law.

