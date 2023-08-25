HBCU football games to air on WITN 7.2 this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This college football season, WITN will be airing Historical Black College and University football games on WITN 7.2 MyTV. Many of these rivalries go back decades.

Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:

Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.: Hampton vs. Howard

Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.: Texas Southern vs. Grambling State

Sept. 30 at 3 p.m.: Tuskegee vs. Alabama State

Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State

Oct. 14 at 3 p.m.: Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman

Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.: Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff

Oct. 28 at 3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling State

Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.: Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View A&M

Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.: CIAA Championship Game

Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.: Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. Texas Southern

