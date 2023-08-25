FUR BABY FRIDAY: Celebrate “National Dog Day” on Saturday with the HSEC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s Friday which means it’s “Fur Baby Friday,” but ENC AT THREE is doing things a little different this week.

Usually the Humane Society of Easter Carolina joins us LIVE in-studio but for this week it need the day off to give some extra care to its fur babies.

FUR BABY FRIDAY (GENERIC IMAGE) (WITN)

The rescue still has few things to let you know about:

First, here’s where you can check out all the “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

Second, HSEC is hosting its annual CANINE CRAWL event on Sunday, October 22 from 1-4 p.m. over at the Greenville Town Commons located at 105 East 1st Street.

There will be food, music, vendors and more --- plus it’s a PET-FRIENDLY event of course.

Here’s a fun fact: WITN’s Natalie Parsons will emcee this event :)

So be sure to mark your calendar ahead of time!

HSEC's CANINE CRAWL (2023) (WITN)

And third, the “Flower Power Fundraiser” is still ongoing now through October 15 .

When you purchase beautiful bulbs, 50% of the sales will go to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Here’s the link to make your BULB purchase: CLICK HERE!

FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER (WITN)

Then for all you Fur Baby Lovers, this Saturday, Augusta 26 is “National Dog Day” so here’s to man’s best friend...

The day was created to publicize how many dogs need to be rescued each year.

It honors family pets and dogs that put their lives on the line each day like law enforcement canine partners, dogs that help find and rescue victims of accidents or tragedies, and those that are working companions for the disabled.

You can celebrate the day by adopting or beginning to foster a pup, volunteering at a shelter, or donation to either a shelter or rescue organization.

Also take a minute to shop for your furry friends as many online pet retailers are offering deep discounts on this “National Dog Day.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.