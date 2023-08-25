Advertise With Us
FEDS: Major Carteret County meth dealer gets 16 years in prison

Lee Kirwan
Lee Kirwan(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Federal prosecutors say a major Cartert County meth dealer will spend the next 16 years in prison.

Lee Kirwan was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says back on January 30, 2022, Craven County deputies and New Bern police searched the man’s vehicle at the Clarks Road rest area along U.S. 70. They found more than one pound of meth, more than 1.4 ounces of heroin, and a firearm.

During questioning, they say Kirwan admitted supplying at least 20 people in Carteret County with crystal meth for distribution.

