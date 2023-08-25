Advertise With Us
Experts remind drivers to follow bus safety rules to keep students safe

By Celeste Ford
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As students in the east return to the classroom, safety experts are reminding everyone to stay safe and keep an eye out for children.

Public school buses will transport children to schools in Pitt County and across North Carolina this academic year.

School officials say they want students, parents and members of the community to know the importance of following traffic regulations to prevent accidents.

ECU Health Injury Prevention Coordinator, Ellen Walston, says the statistics are alarming when it comes to the potential danger surrounding students.

“We have extended stop arms, we have cameras on school buses, lots of equipment that can help with that concern, yet it’s very frightening to know that more than 3,000 school buses are passed a day when they are stopped,” says Walston.

North Carolina bus safety law prohibits all drivers from passing a stopped school bus, unless a driver is traveling in the opposite direction on a four or more lane highway where there is a median or center turn lane.

Director of Transportation for Pitt County Schools, Richard Hutchinson, says it’s important for drivers to be patient as they travel to their destination.

“School buses are large, slow moving and they are full of children. So, please drive cautiously around them we want to be careful when we come to school bus stops when it turns its amber lights on, the yellow lights up at the top because it’s gonna soon stop” says Hutchinson.

Officials say distracted driving and driving straight ahead into other vehicles are the most common causes of school bus-related fatalities.

“We really want to emphasize safety within school zones and slowing down and really paying attention. We are very distracted from our phones, social media, other forms of distraction and I’m just asking that you please use caution” says Walston.

Walston also says parents need to go over traffic safety rules with their children if they walk or ride their bike to school this year.

Environmental modifications at several Pitt County Schools are in effect this year, including mounted speed boards and rapid flashing beacons at marked crosswalks.

