ECU women’s soccer earns first win of the season in home opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s soccer earned its first win of the season with a 4-0 victory over George Mason on Thursday night in Greenville. The Pirates drew the fifth largest crowd in Johnson Stadium History.

Samantha Moxie started the scoring with a great move and strike to take a 1-0 lead into the half.

The Pirates got goals from Jazmin Ferguson, Brooke Burzynski, and Elsa Stedman in the second half to close out a great home opener victory.

Maeve English kept the clean sheet.

“Nice to get the win and score some goals and keep a clean sheet which is always important,” says ECU head coach Gary Higgins, “First half we controlled the play and had intensity but we kind of lacked composure on the ball. Then we kind of added that second half while keeping up our intensity.”

“Really, really proud of the girls and the effort we put in today. Just a really, really good home opener,” says ECU goalie Maeve English, “We felt the support of the fans tonight. Definitely felt good to have that many people behind us.”

