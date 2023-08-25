Advertise With Us
Craven County elementary school provides all students supplies they’ll need

Trent Park Elementary used its state allotted funding to purchase supplies for each individual student at the school.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The first day of school is Monday for most students across the east and one school is making sure supplies are checked off of their list of needs for the first day.

Trent Park Elementary used its state allotted funding to purchase supplies for each individual student at the school.

The school hosted an event Monday night allowing kids and their parents to choose which items they’d need for the upcoming semester.

All students could not attend Monday night’s event, so Principal Ashley Faulkenberry and staff members packed the remaining supplies and sorted them to be distributed to those students on the first day of school.

Faulkenberry says there’s a good reason why they decided to do what they did. “Because of all of the prices of things these days, we were trying to take the hardship off of families. It also requires teachers to take a lot of their personal money to buy things that are needed for the classroom. So we were also thinking of our teachers so that if we purchased the school supplies, then they didn’t have to come out of their own pocket to purchase some for students that may not have them.”

The elementary school also partnered with Port City Community Church, Trinity United Methodist Church, and Interfaith Ministries who donated underwear, socks, toothbrushes, water bottles, and backpacks for students in addition to the school supplies.

