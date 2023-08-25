Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Hot summer days slowly turn stormy this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures are on their way up today and tomorrow thanks to the combination of southwesterly winds and plentiful sunshine. Air temperatures today and tomorrow will peak in the mid 90s in the mid to late afternoons. Humidity across the East will also be climbing thanks to the southwesterly breeze. Dew points will return to the mid 70s this weekend, making Saturday’s mid 90s feel more like 105°. Overnight lows will rise as well, returning to the mid 70s by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Our next round of rain is set to arrive Saturday afternoon to Saturday night as a frontal boundary pushes in from the north. The front will weaken as it arrives, limiting the chance of severe weather despite the hot temperatures. Two more weak fronts will roll by Sunday and Monday, with each one delivering slightly more rain than the last. As rain chances increase through the weekend, temperatures will come down, going from the mid 90s Saturday to the low 90s Sunday and the upper 80s for Monday. Those upper 80s and accompanying rain showers will stick around through most of next week. We will be trending drier by the second half of next week, but the presence of a coastal low in the Atlantic could change that outlook with minor adjustments to its track.

TROPICS : For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.