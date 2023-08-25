American Airlines adding daily flight at PGV

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt-Greenville Airport officials say American Airlines is adding a daily flight at the airport beginning September 7th.

The airport says the significance of the added flight is that PGV is returning to having an early morning departure and late evening arrival for better connections through Charlotte.

PGV Executive Director Bill Hopper says, “For many area travelers, this will be a game changer when considering travel time in and out of Pitt Greenville Airport.”

American Airlines officials say they are thrilled to add a third daily flight.

