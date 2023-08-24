Advertise With Us
Sources: Body found in connection to search for missing woman Allisha Watts

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have discovered a body in connection with the search for missing Moore County woman Allisha Watts, sources said.

Watts was last seen July 16 at the northeast Charlotte home of her boyfriend, according to a search warrant.

Her vehicle was later found July 18 at an Anson County DMV. Her boyfriend, whom police list as the sole resident of the Pamela Lorraine Drive home in northeast Charlotte, was inside the vehicle and was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt, the warrant states.

On July 19, Watts’ family filed a missing persons report with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. A week later, CMPD officers looked through the Pamela Lorraine Drive home and a 2007 Audi for any evidence of the crime of murder, according to the search warrant.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

