Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Sheriff: Remains of missing woman Allisha Watts found; boyfriend arrested

Watts was last seen July 16 at the northeast Charlotte home of her boyfriend, according to a search warrant.
By Brad Dickerson and Brandy Beard
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Montgomery County Sheriff Pete Herron confirmed that the remains of missing Moore County woman Allisha Watts have been found.

In a Facebook post, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that James Dunmore, Watts’ boyfriend, has been arrested for murder. Video sent to WBTV showed Dunmore being taken into custody.

James Dunmore has been arrested for murder, authorities said.

According to deputies, her body was found behind a cemetery off Cemetery Road in Montgomery County.

Watts was last seen July 16 at the northeast Charlotte home of her boyfriend, according to a search warrant.

Her vehicle was later found July 18 at an Anson County DMV. Her boyfriend, whom police list as the sole resident of the Pamela Lorraine Drive home in northeast Charlotte, was inside the vehicle and was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt, the warrant states.

On July 19, Watts’ family filed a missing persons report with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. A week later, CMPD officers looked through the Pamela Lorraine Drive home and a 2007 Audi for any evidence of the crime of murder, according to the search warrant.

Download the free WBTV News app for more on this breaking news as it comes in.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PFAS level in drinking water in North Carolina does not meet proposed levels from EPA
PFAS level contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
North Carolina schools figure out ways to approach new laws with LGBTQ+ students' rights
Schools have to follow new laws with student pronouns
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Franklin clear of the Dominican Republic; Watching three other disturbances
PFAS in ENC waterways
New EPA study shows high levels of PFAS in ENC drinking water
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world

Latest News

Montrell Pitt and Iesha Lloyd
Police say Rocky Mount bank robber made getaway in vehicle with 5 kids inside
Charles Bauschard, director of New Bern Department of Public Utilities, given Public Power...
New Bern Public Utilities recognized for excellence in all five categories
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Franklin clear of the Dominican Republic; Watching three other disturbances
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: August heat set to return in full by tomorrow