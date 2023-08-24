Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby’s owner Roark Capital

Subway
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries.(TaurusEmerald / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Sandwich chain Subway said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Roark was offering around $9.6 billion for Subway, which is privately owned.

Subway CEO John Chidsey said the deal reflects Subway’s long-term growth potential and the value of the brand. Subway plans to continue to modernize restaurants and expand internationally under Roark’s ownership.

Roark is a private equity firm with $37 billion in assets under management. It specializes in franchised businesses, and owns multiple restaurant chains, including Arby’s, Dunkin’ and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Subway, which has dual headquarters in Miami and Connecticut, was founded in 1965 and is still owned by its founding families. It’s now one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries.

But in the U.S., it has been losing market share in recent years to fast-growing rivals like Panera and Firehouse Subs, which feature more varied menus and newer stores. Subway has been trying to catch up; in 2021 it refreshed its menu and last year it announced a line of chef-developed sandwiches.

But in February, Subway announced it was exploring a sale.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PFAS level in drinking water in North Carolina does not meet proposed levels from EPA
PFAS level contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
PFAS in ENC waterways
New EPA study shows high levels of PFAS in ENC drinking water
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hustle Mart on Highway 121 just outside of...
Report says deadly shooting at Hustle Mart self-inflicted
Franklin is expected to become a hurricane this weekend
Franklin headed northward; Watching three other systems
Greenville police say they have arrested Debracy Barnes and charged him with murder in last...
Arrest made in August 2022 Greenville shooting death

Latest News

A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
3 children rescued from pond
An updated drought monitor outlook showing drought conditions spreading across ENC. (8-24-23)
Dry conditions continue to slowly spread over ENC
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Gunfire at a California biker bar kills 4 people, including shooter, and wounds several others