Police say Rocky Mount bank robber made getaway in vehicle with 5 kids inside

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount are looking for a man they say robbed a bank Wednesday morning and made his getaway in a vehicle with five kids inside.

Montrell Pitt is wanted for the hold-up of the PNC Bank on Benvenue Road around 11:00 a.m.

Police say the 28-year-old Pitt was armed with an “edged weapon” when he demanded money from a teller.

The man got away in a stolen silver Toyota Tacoma, which police say was found abandoned along Airport Road.

Officers say the man got into another vehicle driven by 32-year-old Iesha Lloyd and her five kids inside.

Edgecombe County deputies spotted Lloyd’s vehicle on Silent Night Hill Road and pulled it over. Pitt, police say, was able to escape arrest.

Lloyd was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, accessory after the fact, and five counts of child endangerment. She is in jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

There are warrants out for Pitt, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous, charging him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and five counts of child endangerment.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Pitt should call police at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.

