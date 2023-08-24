Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Police say Rocky Mount bank robber made getaway in vehicle with 5 kids inside

Montrell Pitt and Iesha Lloyd
Montrell Pitt and Iesha Lloyd(Rocky Mount PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount are looking for a man they say robbed a bank Wednesday morning and made his getaway in a vehicle with five kids inside.

Montrell Pitt is wanted for the hold-up of the PNC Bank on Benvenue Road around 11:00 a.m.

Police say the 28-year-old Pitt was armed with an “edged weapon” when he demanded money from a teller.

The man got away in a stolen silver Toyota Tacoma, which police say was found abandoned along Airport Road.

Officers say the man got into another vehicle driven by 32-year-old Iesha Lloyd and her five kids inside.

Edgecombe County deputies spotted Lloyd’s vehicle on Silent Night Hill Road and pulled it over. Pitt, police say, was able to escape arrest.

Lloyd was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, accessory after the fact, and five counts of child endangerment. She is in jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

There are warrants out for Pitt, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous, charging him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and five counts of child endangerment.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Pitt should call police at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PFAS level in drinking water in North Carolina does not meet proposed levels from EPA
PFAS level contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
North Carolina schools figure out ways to approach new laws with LGBTQ+ students' rights
Schools have to follow new laws with student pronouns
PFAS in ENC waterways
New EPA study shows high levels of PFAS in ENC drinking water
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Franklin clear of the Dominican Republic; Watching three other disturbances
Greenville police say they have arrested Debracy Barnes and charged him with murder in last...
Arrest made in August 2022 Greenville shooting death

Latest News

Charles Bauschard, director of New Bern Department of Public Utilities, given Public Power...
New Bern Public Utilities recognized for excellence in all five categories
A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Sheriff: Remains of missing woman Allisha Watts believed to have been found; boyfriend arrested
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Franklin clear of the Dominican Republic; Watching three other disturbances
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: August heat set to return in full by tomorrow