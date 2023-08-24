New weapon detectors coming to Pitt County Schools ahead of new school year

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -New weapon detectors that Pitt County Schools believe are another way to help protect students, were introduced Wednesday afternoon.

“Sadly, around the country violence is getting worse,” said CEIA K-12 Technology Evangelist, Tom McDermott. “More people are carrying knives and guns.”

There are 25 detectors, each costing $17,000, and they’ll be strategically placed throughout the school system.

Detecting weapons inside schools is the goal, but McDermott believes it’s also vital at sporting events.

“Some are just using it for sporting events to screen large populations, especially when the visiting teams come,” McDermott said. “They don’t know who those students are.”

“Athletics are always a big piece of the community and when you have a community involved like we do, sometimes the problems have a way of finding themselves to our schools,” said Pitt County Schools Athletic Director, Rob Maloney.

Fall sports are already underway for the 2023-2024 school year. Maloney wants the detectors at stadiums and gyms soon because of recent incidents at some surrounding schools.

“What this is enabling us to do is not only increase safety of the existing venue but oftentimes when those large crowds show up, it creates a problem at the entrance gate,” Maloney said.

If a weapon is detected, an audible alert goes off and then a school resource officer will be notified.

The school system is ready to see students next week and is putting their safety first.

