Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

New weapon detectors coming to Pitt County Schools ahead of new school year

Pitt County Schools ensuring safety with new weapon detectors
Pitt County Schools ensuring safety with new weapon detectors(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -New weapon detectors that Pitt County Schools believe are another way to help protect students, were introduced Wednesday afternoon.

“Sadly, around the country violence is getting worse,” said CEIA K-12 Technology Evangelist, Tom McDermott. “More people are carrying knives and guns.”

There are 25 detectors, each costing $17,000, and they’ll be strategically placed throughout the school system.

Detecting weapons inside schools is the goal, but McDermott believes it’s also vital at sporting events.

“Some are just using it for sporting events to screen large populations, especially when the visiting teams come,” McDermott said. “They don’t know who those students are.”

“Athletics are always a big piece of the community and when you have a community involved like we do, sometimes the problems have a way of finding themselves to our schools,” said Pitt County Schools Athletic Director, Rob Maloney.

Fall sports are already underway for the 2023-2024 school year. Maloney wants the detectors at stadiums and gyms soon because of recent incidents at some surrounding schools.

“What this is enabling us to do is not only increase safety of the existing venue but oftentimes when those large crowds show up, it creates a problem at the entrance gate,” Maloney said.

If a weapon is detected, an audible alert goes off and then a school resource officer will be notified.

The school system is ready to see students next week and is putting their safety first.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hustle Mart on Highway 121 just outside of...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Hustle Mart
Pitt County deputies say the investigation ended with raids on homes on Kennedy Circle in...
Multiple arrests after Pitt County drug raids
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to move away from the Caribbean tonight
Franklin impacts the Dominican Republic; Watching two other systems
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion

Latest News

Powerball Winning Numbers for 8-21-2023 11pm
Powerball 8-23-23
Experts share with parents what and what not to pack in school lunches for their children.
Experts share how parents can pack lunches full of nutrients for back to school
PFAS level in drinking water in North Carolina does not meet proposed levels from EPA
PFAS level contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
North Carolina schools figure out ways to approach new laws with LGBTQ+ students' rights
Schools have to follow new laws with student pronouns