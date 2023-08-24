New Bern Public Utilities recognized for excellence in all five categories

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A city department in New Bern is being recognized for excellence two years in a row.

The City of New Bern announced today that the city’s Department of Public Utilities was awarded the Public Power Award of Excellence at the ElectriCities Annual Conference. Department Director Charles Bauschard attended and brought the award to a Board of Alderman meeting on Tuesday.

“I’m happy to share this award with the community. It’s a testimony to the staff that we have and their due diligence and commitment to public power and reliable power,” Bauschard said during the meeting. “Thanks to staff for their hard work and thank you, Board, for your leadership and your governance in making us a strong utility.”

The last time New Bern received a public power award of excellence from ElectriCities in 2021, for superior achievement in communicating the value of public power, grid modernization, workforce development, wholesale power cost, and continuous improvement.

New Bern was also recognized twice nationally in 2021. The American Public Power Association (APPA) awarded the city an exceptional electric reliability award in March, as well as a national commendation for its mutual aid response and power restoration in support of High Point, North Carolina after a devastating ice storm in April.

“There is tremendous value in public power, and this year’s Public Power Awards of Excellence recipients are going above and beyond to demonstrate that value and move public power’s future forward,” said ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones. “These awards demonstrate the connection New Bern has in prioritizing local needs, putting their customers first using innovative solutions that provide safe, reliable power, and leveraging their workforce to provide exceptional service to the community. I’m honored to recognize New Bern and the public power employees who put in the hard work each day to power their neighborhoods.”

New Bern’s public utilities department is one of 15 across North Carolina to have won the award.

