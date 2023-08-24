MIXING WITH MAGGIE: 3 “Back-to-School” Kabobs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first day of school is just around the corner so on this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE” --- WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make an easy and fun of kid-friendly Kabobs!

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

1. PB&J KABOBS:

2 Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwiches

1 cup of seedless Red or Green Grapes

1 sliced small Banana

Wooden Skewers (about 5 to 6 inches long)

DIRECTIONS:

-Make 2 Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwiches then cut the sandwiches into 1-i squares.

-Alternate putting a grapes, sandwich squares, banana slices (and repeat) onto each skewer.

-Serve immediately.

2. SURPRISE KABOB:

Chicken Nuggets

Tater Tots

Broccoli

Wooden Skewers (about 5 to 6 inches long)

DIRECTIONS:

-Alternate putting a chicken nugget, tater tot, broccoli (and repeat) onto each skewer.

-Serve immediately.

3. CATERPILLAR FRUIT KABOBS:

Green Grapes

Strawberries

Thin-Stick Pretzels

Either Cake Icing or Sugar Eyes (Wilton Sugar Eyes are OK!)

Wooden Skewers (about 5 to 6 inches long)

DIRECTION:

-Put a line of grapes onto each skewer.

-Before you’re almost at the at very end of a skewer, add one strawberry.

-For every grape, insert a pretzel as if it will be a “Caterpillar Leg.”

-Then add on “Caterpillar Eyes” by either using the Cake Icing or Sugar Eyes.

-Serve immediately.

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

The above recipes are super easy so if you give either of them a try, please make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

