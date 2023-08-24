MIXING WITH MAGGIE: 3 “Back-to-School” Kabobs
Treats that your kids will absolutely love eating just as much as making
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first day of school is just around the corner so on this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE” --- WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make an easy and fun of kid-friendly Kabobs!
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:
1. PB&J KABOBS:
- 2 Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwiches
- 1 cup of seedless Red or Green Grapes
- 1 sliced small Banana
- Wooden Skewers (about 5 to 6 inches long)
DIRECTIONS:
-Make 2 Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwiches then cut the sandwiches into 1-i squares.
-Alternate putting a grapes, sandwich squares, banana slices (and repeat) onto each skewer.
-Serve immediately.
2. SURPRISE KABOB:
- Chicken Nuggets
- Tater Tots
- Broccoli
- Wooden Skewers (about 5 to 6 inches long)
DIRECTIONS:
-Alternate putting a chicken nugget, tater tot, broccoli (and repeat) onto each skewer.
-Serve immediately.
3. CATERPILLAR FRUIT KABOBS:
- Green Grapes
- Strawberries
- Thin-Stick Pretzels
- Either Cake Icing or Sugar Eyes (Wilton Sugar Eyes are OK!)
- Wooden Skewers (about 5 to 6 inches long)
DIRECTION:
-Put a line of grapes onto each skewer.
-Before you’re almost at the at very end of a skewer, add one strawberry.
-For every grape, insert a pretzel as if it will be a “Caterpillar Leg.”
-Then add on “Caterpillar Eyes” by either using the Cake Icing or Sugar Eyes.
-Serve immediately.
