MIXING WITH MAGGIE: 3 “Back-to-School” Kabobs

Treats that your kids will absolutely love eating just as much as making
Mixing With Maggie - Back to School Kabobs
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first day of school is just around the corner so on this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE” --- WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make an easy and fun of kid-friendly Kabobs!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: KABOBS (8.24.2023)
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

1. PB&J KABOBS:

  • 2 Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwiches
  • 1 cup of seedless Red or Green Grapes
  • 1 sliced small Banana
  • Wooden Skewers (about 5 to 6 inches long)

DIRECTIONS:

-Make 2 Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwiches then cut the sandwiches into 1-i squares.

-Alternate putting a grapes, sandwich squares, banana slices (and repeat) onto each skewer.

-Serve immediately.

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: KABOBS (8.24.2023)
2. SURPRISE KABOB:

  • Chicken Nuggets
  • Tater Tots
  • Broccoli
  • Wooden Skewers (about 5 to 6 inches long)

DIRECTIONS:

-Alternate putting a chicken nugget, tater tot, broccoli (and repeat) onto each skewer.

-Serve immediately.

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: KABOBS (8.24.2023)
3. CATERPILLAR FRUIT KABOBS:

  • Green Grapes
  • Strawberries
  • Thin-Stick Pretzels
  • Either Cake Icing or Sugar Eyes (Wilton Sugar Eyes are OK!)
  • Wooden Skewers (about 5 to 6 inches long)

DIRECTION:

-Put a line of grapes onto each skewer.

-Before you’re almost at the at very end of a skewer, add one strawberry.

-For every grape, insert a pretzel as if it will be a “Caterpillar Leg.”

-Then add on “Caterpillar Eyes” by either using the Cake Icing or Sugar Eyes.

-Serve immediately.

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: KABOBS (8.24.2023)
Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

The above recipes are super easy so if you give either of them a try, please make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

MIXING WITH MAGGIE (8.24.2023)
