Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart is attacked in prison and hospitalized in serious condition

FILE - This file photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows suspect...
FILE - This file photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Paul Flores who was arrested on April 13, 2021, for the murder of Kristin Smart. Flores convicted of killing Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, has been hospitalized after he was attacked in prison.(San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COALINGA, Calif. (AP) — The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, was hospitalized after he was attacked in state prison, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Paul Flores was taken Wednesday from Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga to an outside hospital where he was in serious condition, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The department didn’t confirm that Flores had been attacked, with a spokeswoman saying via email that the circumstances surrounding his injury were under investigation and details wouldn’t immediately be released.

His attorney, Harold Mesick, said he was notified by corrections officials that Flores was attacked Wednesday, although he didn’t have any details.

“I just pray for his recovery,” Mesick said.

Flores had only been transferred to the Central Valley prison last week from North Kern State Prison, Mesick said.

North Kern is where prisoners are received and processed before being assigned to another facility.

Flores was sentenced in March to 25 years to life in prison for killing Smart.

The 19-year-old disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo on the state’s scenic Central Coast over Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

Her remains have never been found, but she was declared legally dead in 2002.

Prosecutors maintained that Flores, now 46, killed Smart during an attempted rape on May 25, 1996, in his dorm room at the university, where both were first-year students. He was the last person seen with Smart as he walked her home from an off-campus party.

Flores was arrested in 2021 along with his father, who was accused of helping to hide Smart’s body. Flores was convicted of first-degree murder last October.

A separate jury acquitted Ruben Flores, 81, of being an accessory after the fact.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hustle Mart on Highway 121 just outside of...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Hustle Mart
Pitt County deputies say the investigation ended with raids on homes on Kennedy Circle in...
Multiple arrests after Pitt County drug raids
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to move away from the Caribbean tonight
Franklin impacts the Dominican Republic; Watching two other systems
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump
A TV screen shows a report of North Korea's rocket launch with a file image during a news...
North Korea says its 2nd attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed, vows 3rd try
Experts share with parents what and what not to pack in school lunches for their children.
Experts share how parents can pack lunches full of nutrients for back to school
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases
Richard Kavin Register is facing charges after reportedly dropping a baby on the ground in...
Man arrested after dropping baby on ground to ‘toughen’ him up, police say