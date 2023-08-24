Advertise With Us
Kids will be looking their best this school year thanks to barbers across the East.

Salons in Eastern North Carolina offered free haircuts to students.
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kids are going back to school on Monday, and this year, students in the east will be feeling and looking their best.

That’s because salons in Eastern North Carolina are offering free haircuts to make things easier for parents like Brenda Blount.

“I’m very grateful because there are a lot of kids out here that can’t afford to have book bags paper and supplies ya know the parents aren’t just able to do it all so its good to have a community to help out,” said Blount.

Kiss 101.9 radio station is hosting its annual Kiss Kutz event across Eastern North Carolina, with a stop on Thursday in Kinston and Greenville.

Parents who say they are extremely grateful for the help also take home a free backpack with school supplies inside. Along with both barber shops giving out free lunch to families.

Parents say they are extremely grateful for the help.

“Very blessed, we feel very blessed its blessed that there this for the kids and the community its so great,” one parent, Laquandra Shackleford

They’ll be offering free haircuts again tomorrow in Jacksonville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from New Bern from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

