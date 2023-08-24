Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Thursday stays reasonable; Intense heat returns Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The thermometers will be headed back upward through the end of the week into the weekend. Winds will shift to the south-southeast Thursday, gradually pushing more hot and humid air into the region over the coming days. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s Thursday before shooting up into the mid 90s by Friday and Saturday. The humidity will make those mid 90s feel like we are nearing 105°. Overnight lows will rise as well, returning to the mid 70s by Friday night.

Our next round of rain is set to arrive Saturday afternoon to Saturday night as a frontal boundary pushes in from the north. The front will weaken as it arrives, limiting the chance of severe weather despite the hot temperatures. Two more weak fronts will roll by Sunday and Monday, with each one delivering slightly more rain than the last. As rain chances increase through the weekend, temperatures will come down, going from the mid 90s Saturday to the low 90s Sunday and the upper 80s for Monday. Those upper 80s will stick around through most of next week.

