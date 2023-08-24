Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Thursday stays reasonable; Intense heat returns Friday

Upper 80s Thursday will jump to the mid 90s Friday
First Alert Weather August 24th, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The thermometers will be headed back upward through the end of the week into the weekend. Winds will shift to the south-southeast Thursday, gradually pushing more hot and humid air into the region over the coming days. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s Thursday before shooting up into the mid 90s by Friday and Saturday. The humidity will make those mid 90s feel like we are nearing 105°. Overnight lows will rise as well, returning to the mid 70s by Friday night.

Our next round of rain is set to arrive Saturday afternoon to Saturday night as a frontal boundary pushes in from the north. The front will weaken as it arrives, limiting the chance of severe weather despite the hot temperatures. Two more weak fronts will roll by Sunday and Monday, with each one delivering slightly more rain than the last. As rain chances increase through the weekend, temperatures will come down, going from the mid 90s Saturday to the low 90s Sunday and the upper 80s for Monday. Those upper 80s will stick around through most of next week.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

