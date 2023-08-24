Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’

Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Country music superstar Jelly Roll paused a performance of one of his most popular songs to make sure a fan got proper medical attention.

Jelly Roll was performing his biggest show yet at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach in front of a sold-out crowd of 22,000 attendees.

While performing his hit “Need A Favor,” he stopped when he spotted a fan in the crowd who seemed to be having some health trouble.

A TikTok video from an attendee shows how he quickly signaled his band to stop playing to tend to the situation.

“We got somebody down right here,” Jelly Roll announced.

He directed everyone’s attention to the fan and requested they be provided with some water.

“I’ll stop the show for anybody to make sure they’re safe,” he added. “I don’t care what song I’m singing. I love you. I want you to feel better.”

He even brought some levity to the situation.

“In fact, not only do I want you to get some water and feel better, I want you to get some water, feel better, come back and start drinking again,” he added.

This isn’t the first time that Jelly Roll has shown his love and care to his fans. Earlier this month, he visited recovering addicts at the Chesterfield County Jail in Virginia.

He sang renditions of his popular tracks and talked with the inmates in recovery to show that they can overcome addiction and not let it shape their identity.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PFAS level in drinking water in North Carolina does not meet proposed levels from EPA
PFAS level contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
North Carolina schools figure out ways to approach new laws with LGBTQ+ students' rights
Schools have to follow new laws with student pronouns
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Franklin clear of the Dominican Republic; Watching three other disturbances
PFAS in ENC waterways
New EPA study shows high levels of PFAS in ENC drinking water
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on 2020 election charges; DA seeks October trial date
FILE - The Statue of Liberty, covered in a haze-filled sky, is photographed from the Staten...
Canadian wildfires led to spike in asthma ER visits, especially in the Northeast
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
3 dead, 5 wounded after a retired police officer opens fire at a Southern California biker bar
Experts say they've found the largest octopus nursery in the world off California’s central...
‘Octopus Garden’: Study finds reason behind largest known nursery