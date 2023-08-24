Goldsboro police looking for missing teenage boy

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for a teen reported missing.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 14-year-old Hammd Hamilton was seen in the 400 block of Gulley Street Wednesday around 7 a.m.

Officials say he stands at about 5-foot-3 and weighs 75 pounds.

Officers say he was last seen in a black shirt, black pants, and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information about the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to call 919-705-6572.

