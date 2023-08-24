First Alert Weather Day: Franklin’s track increases beach dangers next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As September approaches, the activity in the Atlantic is getting the memo to wake up. Now that Tropical Storm Franklin is clear of the Dominican Republic, it’s projected track is becoming clearer. The National Hurricane Center is projecting the center of Franklin passing within 400 miles of the Outer Banks. While this track keeps the wind and rain well away from Eastern NC, the waves generated by Franklin are another story.

Tropical Storm Franklin's projected wave energy on Tuesday. (8-24-23) (WITN Weather)

Wave heights along our coastline will range between 6 to 10 feet, which will push rip current threats up to ‘high’ for all area beaches. The waves will come with a King Tide that will run from Sunday to Thursday. This combination of higher waves and higher sea levels will increase the likelihood of beach erosion and coastal flooding. Stronger west-northwesterly winds on Wednesday will help return our beach conditions to normal by the following weekend.

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. (WITN Weather)

