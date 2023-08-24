Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

First Alert Weather Day: Franklin’s track increases beach dangers next week

The center of Franklin is expected to come within 400 miles of the Outer Banks
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As September approaches, the activity in the Atlantic is getting the memo to wake up. Now that Tropical Storm Franklin is clear of the Dominican Republic, it’s projected track is becoming clearer. The National Hurricane Center is projecting the center of Franklin passing within 400 miles of the Outer Banks. While this track keeps the wind and rain well away from Eastern NC, the waves generated by Franklin are another story.

Tropical Storm Franklin's projected wave energy on Tuesday. (8-24-23)
Tropical Storm Franklin's projected wave energy on Tuesday. (8-24-23)(WITN Weather)

Wave heights along our coastline will range between 6 to 10 feet, which will push rip current threats up to ‘high’ for all area beaches. The waves will come with a King Tide that will run from Sunday to Thursday. This combination of higher waves and higher sea levels will increase the likelihood of beach erosion and coastal flooding. Stronger west-northwesterly winds on Wednesday will help return our beach conditions to normal by the following weekend.

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.(WITN Weather)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PFAS level in drinking water in North Carolina does not meet proposed levels from EPA
PFAS level contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
North Carolina schools figure out ways to approach new laws with LGBTQ+ students' rights
Schools have to follow new laws with student pronouns
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Franklin clear of the Dominican Republic; Watching three other disturbances
PFAS in ENC waterways
New EPA study shows high levels of PFAS in ENC drinking water
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world

Latest News

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Franklin clear of the Dominican Republic; Watching three other disturbances
Winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts
Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic
Hurricane Irene at Category One Intensity as it made landfall near Cape Lookout
Notable hurricanes that struck Eastern NC in August over the last 25 years
Tropical outlook of a tropical wave moving into the Central Atlantic
National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic for possible development