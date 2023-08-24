Experts share how parents can pack lunches full of nutrients for back to school

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The academic school year starts on Monday, which is why experts share insight on packing healthy lunches for children.

Matt Mano with the Onslow County Health Department gets ready for the school year by sharing insight on how parents can pack healthy lunches full of nutrients.

“Go for maybe a peanut butter and jelly,” said Mano. “A turkey wrap that’s lean, which is kind of the main part and then the fruits and vegetables.”

North Carolina started a movement that promotes healthy eating and physical activity called Eat Smart, Move More NC. With school right around the corner, experts suggest parents prepare lunches the night before with their children.

“We can recommend sometimes its best to create a routine with your kids,” said Mano. “Maybe help them pack their lunches the night before. Make sure you include a protein that will keep them full throughout the day. For breakfast, maybe a smoothie throw in some spinach without them knowing some vitamins minerals.”

The health department has a new way of making sure children eat all five food groups with MyPlate. The five food groups are fruits, grains, protein, vegetables, and dairy.

“We have MyPlate which will section off and show this is how many fruits you should get and vegetables,” said Mano. “It portions out your proteins and your whole grains too.”

When buying new food for the school year, Mano recommends to look at the nutrition label before deciding to buy the item or not.

