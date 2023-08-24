Dry conditions continue to slowly spread over ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The steady presence of high pressure over the East has resulted in abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions over most of the region. The lack of tropical activity from mid-July to mid-August has also contributed to our current drier than average state. Many areas are reporting a +2″ rain deficit, but there is good news on the horizon. We are expecting rain this coming weekend with showers and storms coming in Saturday evening, Sunday evening and Monday afternoon. This combined with an increase in tropical activity across the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico leads us to believe the rain deficits will be wiped away by the end of September, if not sooner.

An updated drought monitor outlook showing drought conditions spreading across ENC. (8-24-23) (WITN Weather)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.