DEPUTIES: Man attempted to use 3D printer to make and sell guns

David Brandon O'Neal
David Brandon O'Neal(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one eastern Carolina county say they caught a man packaging opioids to sell, with multiple guns, homemade suppressors, and a 3D printer they say he was using to make parts and components of firearms.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old David O’Neal is behind bars on drug and multiple gun charges.

Deputies say they searched the Lowland man’s residence on August 9 after there was a breaking-and-entering of a home and guns were stolen several days before.

Inside O’Neal’s home, deputies say they found over 600 grams of liquid methadone, a prescription opiate that had been repackaged for sale, along with numerous firearms and homemade suppressors, a 3D printer to manufacture parts and components of guns, and one of the stolen firearms.

Pamlico County deputies found these items after searching O'Neal's residence.
Pamlico County deputies found these items after searching O'Neal's residence.(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say O’Neal, a convicted felon, was buying gun parts, including Polymer80 kits, and building functional guns.

O’Neal is in the Pamlico County Jail under a $515,000 secured bond facing the following charges: possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking in opiates by possession, and possession of weapons of mass destruction.

