Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Deadly Warsaw crash during police chase under investigation

(Live 5/File)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) -The Warsaw Police Department says Highway Patrol is investigating after the driver of a stolen vehicle refused to stop for police, crashed and died.

Police say they were attempting to stop the vehicle Thursday when they say the driver did not stop for the office’s blue lights and sirens.

Officers pursued the vehicle for about three miles before they say the driver wrecked at the intersection of Abner Phillips Road and West Ward Bridge Road.

The driver, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PFAS level in drinking water in North Carolina does not meet proposed levels from EPA
PFAS level contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
North Carolina schools figure out ways to approach new laws with LGBTQ+ students' rights
Schools have to follow new laws with student pronouns
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Franklin clear of the Dominican Republic; Watching three other disturbances
PFAS in ENC waterways
New EPA study shows high levels of PFAS in ENC drinking water
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world

Latest News

Katherine Davis’ family starts petition to preserve park
Katherine Davis’ family starts petition to preserve park
Grandmother responds to police actions after 10-yr-old autistic grandson handcuffed
Grandmother responds to police actions after 10-yr-old autistic grandson handcuffed
Winterville Watermelon Festival returns tonight
Winterville Watermelon Festival returns tonight
Rahjai Harris helping steer the Pirate ship as he returns to form after knee surgery
Rahjai Harris helping steer the Pirate ship as he returns to form after knee surgery