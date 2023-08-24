Deadly Warsaw crash during police chase under investigation

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) -The Warsaw Police Department says Highway Patrol is investigating after the driver of a stolen vehicle refused to stop for police, crashed and died.

Police say they were attempting to stop the vehicle Thursday when they say the driver did not stop for the office’s blue lights and sirens.

Officers pursued the vehicle for about three miles before they say the driver wrecked at the intersection of Abner Phillips Road and West Ward Bridge Road.

The driver, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.