Cops and Barbers haircut and book bag giveaway today

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local law enforcement officers and barbers are getting students ready to return to the classroom with some confidence.

The Greenville Police Department and local barbers are teaming up once again for their 7th annual Haircut and Book Bag Giveaway.

Due to generous donations from Beast Philanthropy and Walmart, today, local children will be given free haircuts and bookbags just as the school year approaches.

The cops and barbers giveaway will last from 2 to 6 p.m. at Kampus Kutz on 2800 10th Street in Greenville.

