Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl

The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN, INSTAGRAM, CNN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (WSVN) – A brawl behind the counter at a McDonald’s in Florida was caught on camera and ended with a woman’s arrest.

The customer involved, identified by officials as Nirva Pierre, appeared in court Tuesday, WSVN reported. She faces charges including burglary with assault or battery and child abuse.

In the video, the customer can be seen fighting with employees and knocking items over after she did not like her order. Some employees had to be held back while another recorded the footage.

The customer is seen once again going behind the counter and grabbing a coffee pot. She then hurls it at one of the staffers, who can be heard crying in anguish.

The person she hit was a 17-year-old employee.

People who were at the restaurant Tuesday were not amused when they saw the video. Anthony Williams, a food delivery worker, said if she had a problem with her order, she could have just asked about it.

“That’s just crazy,” Williams said. “Where are we living now?”

In her court appearance, a judge gave Pierre a bond of just over $27,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PFAS level in drinking water in North Carolina does not meet proposed levels from EPA
PFAS level contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
PFAS in ENC waterways
New EPA study shows high levels of PFAS in ENC drinking water
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hustle Mart on Highway 121 just outside of...
Report says deadly shooting at Hustle Mart self-inflicted
Franklin is expected to become a hurricane this weekend
Franklin headed northward; Watching three other systems
Greenville police say they have arrested Debracy Barnes and charged him with murder in last...
Arrest made in August 2022 Greenville shooting death

Latest News

A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
3 children rescued from pond
An updated drought monitor outlook showing drought conditions spreading across ENC. (8-24-23)
Dry conditions continue to slowly spread over ENC
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Gunfire at a California biker bar kills 4 people, including shooter, and wounds several others