Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: August heat set to return in full by tomorrow

Upper 80s today will jump to the mid 90s Friday
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: August heat set to return in full by tomorrow
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mercury will be on the rise through the end of the week into the weekend. Winds will shift to the south-southeast today, gradually pushing more hot and humid air into the region over the next three days. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s today before shooting up into the mid 90s by tomorrow and Saturday. The humidity will make those mid 90s feel like we are nearing 105°. Overnight lows will rise as well, returning to the mid 70s by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Our next round of rain is set to arrive Saturday afternoon to Saturday night as a frontal boundary pushes in from the north. The front will weaken as it arrives, limiting the chance of severe weather despite the hot temperatures. Two more weak fronts will roll by Sunday and Monday, with each one delivering slightly more rain than the last. As rain chances increase through the weekend, temperatures will come down, going from the mid 90s Saturday to the low 90s Sunday and the upper 80s for Monday. Those upper 80s will stick around through most of next week.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PFAS level in drinking water in North Carolina does not meet proposed levels from EPA
PFAS level contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
North Carolina schools figure out ways to approach new laws with LGBTQ+ students' rights
Schools have to follow new laws with student pronouns
PFAS in ENC waterways
New EPA study shows high levels of PFAS in ENC drinking water
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Franklin clear of the Dominican Republic; Watching three other disturbances
Greenville police say they have arrested Debracy Barnes and charged him with murder in last...
Arrest made in August 2022 Greenville shooting death

Latest News

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Franklin as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Franklin clear of the Dominican Republic; Watching three other disturbances
Experts share with parents what and what not to pack in school lunches for their children.
Experts share how parents can pack lunches full of nutrients for back to school
Experts share how parents can pack lunches full of nutrients for back to school
Experts share how parents can pack lunches full of nutrients for back to school
Governor vetoes election bill, setting up another legislative showdown