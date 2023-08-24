Ahead of Trump turning himself in, WITN takes a look at the local booking process

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be booked in jail?

Sergeant Doug Conner, Kinston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, “What are we doing, what’s next? When we take fingerprints. They are curious about it, especially if it’s their first time coming through this process.”

Though the process differs from state to state, Sergeant Conner says the basic process of booking, fingerprinting, and photographing generally remains the same. “Typically, when you’re first arrested, you’ll come through the Sally Port area of the police department which is a secured bay area where we park the car and there’s a door that will protect anyone from running out.”

Next-- depending on the charges, is fingerprinting and photographing, otherwise known as the mug shot.

Sergeant Conner says, “We’ll fingerprint them on the machine and now we have an integrated system that now has a camera that is kind of all-inclusive so we’re able to do it all there. We’re able to fingerprint and then after take the photograph.”

Those documents are then sent off to the state and then the magistrate’s office to determine whether any charges will be pressed and to determine a bond.

“It’s all in one system and it goes to the state for them to check whoever the individual is. It is instrumental with helping us identify people also,” Sergeant Conner told WITN.

Although at least 128,000 people go through this process each year in North Carolina, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, Conner urges people to avoid a situation that could cause them to end up here. “People get caught up at the wrong place and wrong time. It would be best for everyone to not get in a situation. Though things happen and even if you do come here once, I do believe in second chances. You can always come back from it.”

Former President Trump is expected to have his mugshot taken tonight, which would be the first time in any of his four 2023 indictments that this would happen.

He also could become the first Former American President to ever have a mugshot taken.

Trump is said to possibly arrive in Atlanta, the FAA has issued flight restrictions around the Fulton County Jail Thursday from 6:45 p.m. until 9 p.m. however, the former president is not expected to spend much time there.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.