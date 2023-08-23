Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Low humidity lasting through Thursday; Hot weather returns Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cool front is moving south of the area Wednesday morning, bringing lower humidity, less heat and sunny weather for your Wednesday and Thursday. Hazy skies may also be possible during this period as smoke from the Canadian wildfires attempt to move into the upper atmosphere across Eastern NC.

Friday into Saturday, high pressure starts to rebuild to our south, with climbing humidity levels, air temperatures and the opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms popping up by Saturday afternoon. Mid 90s are anticipated during this period.

