Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Low humidity lasting through Thursday; Hot weather returns Friday

Showers and storms possible by the weekend
By Russell James
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cool front is moving south of the area Wednesday morning, bringing lower humidity, less heat and sunny weather for your Wednesday and Thursday. Hazy skies may also be possible during this period as smoke from the Canadian wildfires attempt to move into the upper atmosphere across Eastern NC.

Friday into Saturday, high pressure starts to rebuild to our south, with climbing humidity levels, air temperatures and the opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms popping up by Saturday afternoon. Mid 90s are anticipated during this period.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

