Report says deadly shooting at Hustle Mart self-inflicted

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office report says the shooting death at a store outside of Farmville was a suicide.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hustle Mart on Highway 121 just outside of Farmville shortly before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The body was found in a red sports car parked between the gas pumps and the store. The report said a 21-year-old Farmville man died.

WITN does not normally report on suicides, but at the time deputies had not made that determination on the shooting.

Back on April 1, 2012, three family members who worked at the Hustle Mart were murdered during a robbery. The convicted triggerman remains on death row, while the suspected mastermind in the killings was given three life sentences without the chance of parole.

