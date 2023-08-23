New EPA study shows high levels of PFAS in ENC drinking water

NORTH CAROLINA (WITN) - A new study from the Environmental Protection Agency shows eastern Carolina drinking water contains high levels of polyfluoroalkyl substances, otherwise referred to as “forever chemicals” or PFAS.

That includes water from treatment centers including Greenville Utilities Commission, Bell Arthur Water System, Onslow Water and Sewer Authority, Martin County Regional Water and Sewage Authority and Aurora Water System.

We’ve reported on the impact of PFAS in drinking water many times, including how it can affect freshwater fish.

Even low exposure to some PFAS chemicals has been linked to serious health issues, including cancer, thyroid disease and weakened childhood immunity.

This EPA study shows 3,186 sites in the country have PFAS contamination, which means up to 200 million Americans may be contaminated by PFAS.

You can follow this interactive map to learn what levels were found at each site as well as the number of people who could be impacted by that exposure.

