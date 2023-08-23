Advertise With Us
Meet Teacher of the Week: Amanda Hoover

Hoover is a kindergarten and first-grade teacher at Southwood Elementary.
Hoover is a kindergarten and first-grade teacher at Southwood Elementary.
By Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s feature teacher is Amanda Hoover, an elementary school teacher in Lenoir County.

Hoover is not only a Southwood Elementary kindergarten and first-grade teacher, but also the PTA president. She’s been teaching at the school for seven years.

She graduated from The University of Mount Olive with a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education and is working to get her master’s degree in Education from Liberty University.

Hoover says she loves being able to be a part of such a loving and caring community and is excited to share her passion with her students, families, coworkers, and community member during the upcoming school year.

Her nomination says she goes above and beyond for all her students, leaving an impact on all their lives.

