Legislation addressing flood challenges in rural communities introduced

Don Davis at the southern border(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A congressman in Eastern Carolina introduced bipartisan legislation to address flooding challenges across rural America.

Congressman Don Davis introduced new bipartisan legislation yesterday that would combat flooding challenges across rural parts of the country.

The Flooding Prevention, Assessment, and Restoration Act works to help communities alleviate flooding risks and protect our farmlands.

The act would also aim to ease the financial strain of repairing flood prevention infrastructure and address obstacles that impede access to flood prevention programs.

In our state flooding is the second most common natural threat and the risk of it could affect more than 1.3 million acres of land and $8 billion dollars of property.

