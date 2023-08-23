Kinston Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team recognized as Gang Unit of the Year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The new Violent Crime Action Team at the Kinston Police Department has been named the North Carolina Gang Unit of the Year.

“I give the chief and his team great props for the work they’ve done in this short amount of time,” said Kinston resident, Curtis Henderson.

KPD’s Violent Crime Action Team received the honor from the North Carolina Gang Investigator’s Association earlier this month. They were also recognized during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

It hasn’t been a full year since the team of officers was created, but Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette says they’ve cracked down on crime during their time together.

“Gangs are down 50%, firearms seizures are up 58%, and our murders are down 75%,” Goyette said. “That’s great for a short period of time.”

Statistically, the team has made a lot of progress since forming, but Kathleen Williams believes there’s still room for improvement.

“I don’t think the police department’s everywhere near where they need to be,” Williams said. “They’re everywhere but where they need to be.”

Some may not be impressed by the team’s work, but Goyette believes it shows promise because everyone is collectively tired of crime in the city.

“I think the citizens are fed up with crime,” Goyette said. “People want to live in a community where you can be proud. There’s a lot of pride in Kinston.”

“Kinston is a whole lot more than gang activity,” Henderson said. “We offer a lot more than just crime.”

Goyette also says the city currently has 14 different operating gangs, which shows there’s more work ahead.

