Job fair today for former Martin General Hospital, clinic employees

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Here’s some good news for anyone who lost their job due to Martin General Hospital’s closure.

A job fair Wednesday is tailored exclusively to former employees of the hospital or its clinics.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., prospective employees can stop by the Senator Bob Martin Eastern Ag Center.

There, they will find employers from a variety of fields including healthcare, NC Department of Corrections, and Intertape Polymer Group.

You are required to bring a Martin General Hospital employee ID in order to enter. You are also encouraged to bring copies of your resume.

There will be other resources in addition to jobs including health screenings and information about how to transfer insurance from one job to another.

